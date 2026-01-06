Jennifer Aniston pushes boyfriend Jim Curtis to 'openly make' THIS

It is being reported that Jennifer Aniston is planning to take her boyfriend Jim Curtis’ career to another level.

For those unaware, the 56-year-old American actress and her boyfriend made their red-carpet debut at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on November 17, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Aniston, who has been vocal about her admiration for Curtis and describes him as “quite extraordinary,” shared that the self-described "transformational coach helps many, many people.”

Radar Online reported that she now wants Curtis, who has already written two books, The Shift Workbook: Coding a New Consciousness and The Stimulati Experience, to achieve another level of success.

The 50-year-old life coach also conducts online courses and one-on-one coaching sessions as well.

An insider told Radar Online that "In her eyes, why shouldn't Jim be able to use the massive fame boost their relationship has provided?"

"It's a crazy situation for Jim to be in after building himself and his practice up for the last 15 years,” but "if she wants something to happen, Jen gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," said the source.

"Jen is encouraging him to dream big. Not that she's trying to turn him into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make money,” the insider stated.