Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

BEIRUT: Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian city on Friday to demand democracy and better living conditions in a rare protest inside regime-held areas, a war monitor said. Protesters gathering for the fifth consecutive day in Sweida after authorities cut off 600,000 families from its subsidies programme, staged their biggest rally yet.
BREST, France: Around 30 government chiefs committed on Friday to protect the world’s oceans from harmful human...
TEHRAN: Tens of thousands of Iranians drove through Tehran on Friday to mark the 43rd anniversary of the country’s...
SYDNEY: Australia officially listed koalas across a swathe of its eastern coast as "endangered" on Friday, with the...
CAIRO: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah on Friday promised to draft a new election law to solve the...
NAIROBI: British charity Save the Children urged the Somali government on Friday to intervene after a military court...
OTTAWA: Canadian leader Justin Trudeau faced mounting pressure from Washington on Friday to bring an end to...
Comments