Saturday February 12, 2022
Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

By AFP
February 12, 2022

BEIRUT: Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian city on Friday to demand democracy and better living conditions in a rare protest inside regime-held areas, a war monitor said. Protesters gathering for the fifth consecutive day in Sweida after authorities cut off 600,000 families from its subsidies programme, staged their biggest rally yet.

