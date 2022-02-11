A bad joke

It is stunning to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan has distributed certificates to ministers in recognition of their ‘performance’. The PTI has failed miserably to deliver anything, and almost all ministers have only made policies that have increased the miseries of ordinary people.

Record inflation has created record upheavals, and the law and order situation is the worst it has been in years. Tomatoes alone are sold for Rs190 per kilo, and there is no mechanism to provide relief to the poor. This ceremony seems like a crude joke at the people’s expense, and shows that the prime minister is clearly not serious about working for the betterment of the poor.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu