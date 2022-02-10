Celebration with orphans

Islamabad : An online fashion store operating in Islamabad, celebrated its achievements with the little stars residing at Pakistan Sweet Home, H-9, here, says a press release.
The celebration was an attempt to spread positivity and smiles to start a digital campaign. The campaign aims to leave a positive impact on society, promoting smiles through little acts of kindness. Prominent influencers from Islamabad also joined the team to spend the day with the kids, to conduct games, activities, and cake cutting followed by the distribution of presents for the kids.
Pakistan Sweet Home is a shelter for underprivileged kids, mostly orphans, who provide them with quality education along with the other basic necessities.
