Violation of code of conduct: ECP imposes Rs40,000 fine on JUIF MNA

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine of Rs40,000 on a Member of the National Assembly belonging Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUIF) for violating the code of conduct for the elections.

An official of the ECP said that a fine of Rs40,000 was slapped on MNA Mohammad Jamaluddin for addressing a press conference in favour of JUIF candidate for Dera Ismail Khan city council, which is a violation of the code of conduct. The official said the district monitoring officer in his order also warned of further action and sending the case to the ECP in case of another violation by the MNA.

The elections for the city council in Dera Ismail Khan, which was postponed due to the death of a candidate during the first phase, is now being held on February 13.

The ECP had disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, a candidate for the city council, for violation of the code of conduct a few days back. However, the Islamabad High Court annulled the ECP order and allowed Umar Amin to contest the election. The ECP had also directed federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur not to attend any political gathering or corner meeting till the culmination of the polls.

After continuous violations of code of conduct in Dera Ismail Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken action against a number of individuals in the past few weeks.

The JUIF candidate, Mohammad Kafeel Nizami, has been fined Rs50,000 recently while the ECP has also asked the provincial government to take disciplinary action against Ziaur Rehman, a brother of JUIf chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and an officer of the provincial management service, for violation of the code of conduct during the polls.