Food outlets fined over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR: The KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Tuesday sealed a restaurant at the Shabqadar Bazaar of the Charsadda district for using substandard vinegar and spices.

The team found the hygienic condition at the restaurant very deplorable. The restaurant was found using newspapers for packing the food material. The restaurant owner was fined during the action. Similarly, the food safety team confiscated a large quantity of expired soft drinks, spices and other banned items. According to the Food Safety Authority, various food outlets were inspected in various areas of Mardan. During the inspection notices for improvement were issued to various food businesses. The Food Safety team confiscated expired spices from a sweets shop. The team inspected various shops, hotels, bakeries and other businesses in the Tank district.

During the operation, unhealthy snacks were recovered from a shop, which were discarded on the spot. The shopkeepers were fined. During the inspection, various food businesses were sensitized on Food Safety Authority Standard Operating Procedures for various food businesses and warned of strict action in case of non-compliance. The team inspected food outlets in various areas of the Khyber district where the team provided awareness to the food handlers for ensuring safe and quality food to the people.