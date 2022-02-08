HEC members dissatisfied with chairman

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri. -File photo

KARACHI: Members of the Higher Education Commission have expressed dissatisfaction over the freshly-reinstated Chairman of the Commission Dr Tariq Banuri.

The members of the commission took the chairman's discretionary powers and allowed the incumbent Executive Director to stay until the new HEC chairman was chosen by passing a resolution with two-thirds majority. They also declared the interview process for the new Executive Director as null and void.

Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Naheed Durrani presented the resolution, which declared the selection and interview procedure unlawful and in violation of the HEC guidelines.



The members, who voted against Dr Tariq Banuri, included Engr Farooq Bazai, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Arif Nazir Butt, Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhary, Dr Akram Shaikh, Dr Nadra Panjwani, Dr Shaista Sohail and Dr Naved Malik.

Talking to The News, Dr Tariq Banuri said he had heard about the resolution, which was presented at the behest of Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, adding it lacked legal basis. He said by passing such a resolution, members intended to reject the will of the IHC, which may constitute a contempt of court case.

Dr Banuri said Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and his friends should avoid such tactics because they will significantly affect the country's education system. Dr Banuri advised Dr Atta-ur-Rehman to stop engaging in what he termed irresponsible behaviour.