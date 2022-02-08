HEC members dissatisfied with chairman

KARACHI: Members of the Higher Education Commission have expressed dissatisfaction over the freshly-reinstated Chairman of the Commission Dr Tariq Banuri.
The members of the commission took the chairman's discretionary powers and allowed the incumbent Executive Director to stay until the new HEC chairman was chosen by passing a resolution with two-thirds majority. They also declared the interview process for the new Executive Director as null and void.
Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Naheed Durrani presented the resolution, which declared the selection and interview procedure unlawful and in violation of the HEC guidelines.
The members, who voted against Dr Tariq Banuri, included Engr Farooq Bazai, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Arif Nazir Butt, Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhary, Dr Akram Shaikh, Dr Nadra Panjwani, Dr Shaista Sohail and Dr Naved Malik.
Talking to The News, Dr Tariq Banuri said he had heard about the resolution, which was presented at the behest of Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, adding it lacked legal basis. He said by passing such a resolution, members intended to reject the will of the IHC, which may constitute a contempt of court case.
Dr Banuri said Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and his friends should avoid such tactics because they will significantly affect the country's education system. Dr Banuri advised Dr Atta-ur-Rehman to stop engaging in what he termed irresponsible behaviour.
LONDON: A Scotland Yard’s senior chief constable told the Kingston Crown Court that detectives found recordings of...
SUKKUR: Two people, including a girl, committed suicide in Shikarpur and Larkana on Monday. Reports said a...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench Larkana has given PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio an interim bail till March...
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University took a significant initiative in the public health domain. In this regard...
SUKKUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Khairpur onMonday. Reports said a speeding truck...
SUKKUR: The PPP leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the long march would start from Karachi...
Comments