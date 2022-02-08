Encroachments removed from GT Road

PESHAWAR: The district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation on Monday demolished encroachments on the Grand Trunk Road in Chamkani.

The administration said that 22 shops were demolished during the operation in the presence of a large contingent of the police. It said that these shops were constructed without registration with the PDA and approval from the departments concerned.

The administration claimed that owners of these shops had been issued notices to remove these illegal constructions but they did not. It said that the operation would continue till the removal of all illegal establishments along the GT Road and other areas in Peshawar.

The district administration undertakes such operations in urban localities or along major roads but in suburban areas the administration had not yet initiated such action. In localities along the Ring Road, the residents have encroached upon the agriculture channels which are now being used as drains after the construction of houses in these areas. Similarly, PDA has failed to repair the sewerage line adjacent to the Hashtnagri underpass. The water flows down the stairs to the underpass causing inconvenience to the pedestrians.