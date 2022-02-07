The country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) puts economic security at the forefront of national security. There are two major roadblocks that the NSP is likely to come across. The first is instability in Afghanistan, a country that shares a 2,640 kilometre long border with Pakistan. After the Taliban took over Kabul last year, the situation has been alarming for all. If things become any worse in Afghanistan, Pakistan will once more see an influx of refugees, which will inevitably raise safety concerns in the country. In that case, Pakistan will also be unable to achieve the connectivity it desires with central and west Asia.

Another issue is the strained relationship between Pakistan and India over Kashmir. Over the last 74 years, we both countries have been at daggers drawn. Unless this mindset changes, neither a resolution of the Kashmir issue, nor regional stability is possible. As long as Pakistan continues to live in a geopolitical environment where it has hostile borders on both the east and the west, it will not be able to focus on and achieve the objectives of the NSP.

Engr Hassan Khan

Nowshera