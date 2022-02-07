Cop, two suspects, passer-by injured in shoot-out near Nagan Chowrangi

A policeman, two suspects and a passer-by were injured during an exchange of fire between cops and alleged robbers near the Nagan Chowrangi area in District Central of Karachi on Sunday.
Officials said armed men riding a motorbike were looting citizens at gunpoint near Nagan Chowrangi, where policemen on routine patrol stopped by and tried to intercept the suspects. However, the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape, but the policemen retaliated, which left a cop, two suspects and a passer-by wounded in the ensuing shoot-out, added the officials.
They said that 25-year-old Police Constable Ahmed Ali and passer-by Salman were taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, while suspects Usman and Wasim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police seized the weapons and mobile phones found on the suspects, while they also impounded the motorbike used in the crime.
Couple held
Police claimed to have arrested a couple for their involvement in drug peddling in the Sharafi Goth area. They identified the arrested couple as Nasir Khan and his wife Zakia.
Police said the couple was involved in supplying drugs in the area. They also claimed to have recovered 2.5 kilograms of hashish from their possession.
