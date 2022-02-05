Six-day physical remand of four terrorists granted

MULTAN: The Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Multan on Friday granted six-day physical remand of four alleged terrorists belonging to ISIS, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other banned organizations and granted 12-day physical remand of Muhammad Hashim.

The court handed over the terrorists to the Counterterrorism Department which conducted four raids in various areas of South Punjab on the night of February 3 and nabbed the five suspects. The CTD arrested alleged terrorists Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed from Mian Channu. Hand-grenades and weapons were recovered from the accused. Similarly, Shaukat Ali, an activist of a banned organization, was brainwashing people. Muhammad Irfan alias Abdul Rehman was arrested from Nagana Chowk, Multan. He belongs to the banned TTP.

Muhammad Hashim, who was arrested from Northern Bypass, Multan, belongs to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The terrorist wanted to target sensitive places and his 12-day physical remand was approved.