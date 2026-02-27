How does Sia manage 'invisible pain' from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
Sia made her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis public via social media in 2019
Sia, the chart-topping singer behind hits like Chandelier and Cheap Thrills shared her experience with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome on social media in 2019.
Ehlers-Danlos is a group of disorders affecting connective tissue (those with the disorder can have hyperextended joints, skin with excessive stretching, and fragile tissues).
“I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going," she wrote in the post.
“I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional: I love you, keep going,” Sia concluded.
Her announcement was praised by fans and fellow celebrities like Jameela Jamil, who also has the condition, for shedding light on a frequently misunderstood, often "invisible" disease.
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body’s connective tissues, primarily collagen.
Collagen provides strength and elasticity to structures such as skin, joints, blood vessels, and organs. Genetic mutations weaken collagen, leading to fragile tissues, joint instability, and a range of systemic symptoms. There are several subtypes of EDS, with hypermobile EDS (hEDS) being the most common.
Types of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Some of the main subtypes include:
- Hypermobile EDS (hEDS): Mainly affects joints and causes chronic pain
- Classical EDS: Characterized by skin hyperextensibility and abnormal scarring
- Vascular EDS: A rare but serious form involving fragile blood vessels and organs
Symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Symptoms vary depending on the subtype, but the most common features include:
1. Joint Hypermobility
- Unusually flexible joints (double-jointedness)
- Frequent joint dislocations
- Chronic joint pain
2. Skin Abnormalities
- Soft, velvety skin
- Stretchy (hyperextensible) skin
- Easy bruising
- Slow wound healing and abnormal scarring
3. Chronic Pain and Fatigue
4. Fragile Tissues
- Blood vessels that bruise or rupture easily (in certain subtypes)
- Organ fragility in severe cases
5. Additional Symptoms
- Gastrointestinal issues (bloating, constipation)
- Dizziness or fainting due to autonomic dysfunction
- Dental and gum problems
Diagnosis
Diagnosing EDS can be challenging, especially for hypermobile EDS, which does not yet have a definitive genetic test. Diagnosis is usually based on:
- Clinical examination of joint flexibility (Beighton score)
- Medical and family history
- Genetic testing for certain subtypes
Early diagnosis is important to prevent complications and improve quality of life.
Management and Treatment
There is currently no cure for EDS. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing injury.
1. Physical Therapy
- Strengthening muscles to support joints
- Improving stability and reducing dislocations
2. Pain Management
- Over-the-counter or prescribed pain relief
- Lifestyle adjustments to minimize strain
3. Joint Protection
- Bracing or supports for unstable joints
- Avoiding high-impact activities
4. Cardiovascular Monitoring
Especially important for vascular EDS, where regular imaging may be needed to monitor blood vessels.
5. Lifestyle Adjustments
- Gentle exercise such as swimming or pilates
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Avoiding activities that increase injury risk
EDS is a lifelong condition, but with proper management, many people can lead active lives just like Sia. Education, support networks, and personalized care plans are essential.
-
King Charles’ health battle: What has been revealed about his cancer so far
-
Reggie Bannister health takes ‘difficult turn’ amid dementia, Parkinson’s battle
-
Kendall Jenner recalls being ‘too stressed’: 'I want to focus on myself'
-
Dolly Parton achieves major milestone for children's health advocacy
-
Everything we know about Bruce Willis frontotemporal dementia
-
Adele reveals how she 'snapped out of' sever postpartum depression
-
Gordon Ramsay on his basal cell carcinoma diagnosis
-
Inside Meghan Markle's 'scary' postpartum preeclampsia journey