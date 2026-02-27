How does Sia manage 'invisible pain' from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Sia, the chart-topping singer behind hits like Chandelier and Cheap Thrills shared her experience with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome on social media in 2019.

Ehlers-Danlos is a group of disorders affecting connective tissue (those with the disorder can have hyperextended joints, skin with excessive stretching, and fragile tissues).

“I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional: I love you, keep going,” Sia concluded.

Her announcement was praised by fans and fellow celebrities like Jameela Jamil, who also has the condition, for shedding light on a frequently misunderstood, often "invisible" disease.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is a group of inherited disorders that affect the body’s connective tissues, primarily collagen.

Collagen provides strength and elasticity to structures such as skin, joints, blood vessels, and organs. Genetic mutations weaken collagen, leading to fragile tissues, joint instability, and a range of systemic symptoms. There are several subtypes of EDS, with hypermobile EDS (hEDS) being the most common.

Types of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Some of the main subtypes include:

Hypermobile EDS (hEDS): Mainly affects joints and causes chronic pain

Classical EDS: Characterized by skin hyperextensibility and abnormal scarring

Vascular EDS: A rare but serious form involving fragile blood vessels and organs

Symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Symptoms vary depending on the subtype, but the most common features include:

1. Joint Hypermobility

Unusually flexible joints (double-jointedness)

Frequent joint dislocations

Chronic joint pain

2. Skin Abnormalities

Soft, velvety skin

Stretchy (hyperextensible) skin

Easy bruising

Slow wound healing and abnormal scarring

3. Chronic Pain and Fatigue

4. Fragile Tissues

Blood vessels that bruise or rupture easily (in certain subtypes)

Organ fragility in severe cases

5. Additional Symptoms

Gastrointestinal issues (bloating, constipation)

Dizziness or fainting due to autonomic dysfunction

Dental and gum problems

Diagnosis

Diagnosing EDS can be challenging, especially for hypermobile EDS, which does not yet have a definitive genetic test. Diagnosis is usually based on:

Clinical examination of joint flexibility (Beighton score)

Medical and family history

Genetic testing for certain subtypes

Early diagnosis is important to prevent complications and improve quality of life.

Management and Treatment

There is currently no cure for EDS. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing injury.

1. Physical Therapy

Strengthening muscles to support joints

Improving stability and reducing dislocations

2. Pain Management

Over-the-counter or prescribed pain relief

Lifestyle adjustments to minimize strain

3. Joint Protection

Bracing or supports for unstable joints

Avoiding high-impact activities

4. Cardiovascular Monitoring

Especially important for vascular EDS, where regular imaging may be needed to monitor blood vessels.

5. Lifestyle Adjustments

Gentle exercise such as swimming or pilates

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding activities that increase injury risk

EDS is a lifelong condition, but with proper management, many people can lead active lives just like Sia. Education, support networks, and personalized care plans are essential.