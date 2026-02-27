Peter Frampton details 'life-changing- battle with inclusion body myositis

Peter Frampton, British rock star and icon shared in 2019 that he has inclusion body myositis (IBM), a muscular inflammatory disease that can impact the strength of the legs, arms, and fingers.

He has been candid about how the condition has affected his ability to play the guitar (his signature instrument), while maintaining an optimistic outlook.

“Look, it's not life-threatening,” he said in a 2019 interview. “It's life-changing.”

In February 2019, the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center established the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund to support research on IBM.

Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) is a rare, progressive inflammatory muscle disorder that primarily affects adults over the age of 40. It is classified as one of the idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, alongside conditions such as polymyositis and dermatomyositis, but differs in its slow progression and resistance to most treatments.

What happens in IBM?

IBM involves both inflammatory and degenerative processes. Immune cells attack muscle tissue, while abnormal protein deposits, known as “inclusion bodies,” accumulate within muscle fibers. Over time, this leads to muscle weakness and wasting.

Symptoms

IBM typically develops gradually over years. Common symptoms include:

Progressive muscle weakness, especially in the thighs and forearms

Difficulty climbing stairs, standing from a seated position, or lifting objects

Frequent falls due to weakened leg muscles

Weak grip and loss of fine motor skills

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), which can increase the risk of choking

Muscle wasting (atrophy), often asymmetrical

Unlike other inflammatory myopathies, IBM often affects distal muscles (those farther from the body’s center), particularly the finger flexors and quadriceps.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis can be challenging due to its slow progression. It typically involves:

Blood tests (creatine kinase levels may be mildly elevated)

Electromyography (EMG) to assess muscle activity

Muscle biopsy, which confirms inflammation and inclusion bodies

MRI scans to evaluate muscle damage

Management and Treatment

There is currently no cure for IBM, and it often does not respond well to standard immunosuppressive therapies such as corticosteroids. Management focuses on maintaining function and quality of life:

Physical therapy: Helps preserve mobility, strength, and balance

Occupational therapy: Assists with daily activities and adaptive strategies

Speech and swallowing therapy: Important for managing dysphagia

Assistive devices: Canes, braces, or wheelchairs may be needed as the disease progresses

Nutritional support: Helps prevent complications from swallowing difficulties

Conclusion

Peter Frampton’s diagnosis helped raised awareness regarding Inclusion Body Myositis, a complex condition with both inflammatory and degenerative features. Early recognition and supportive care are essential to maintaining independence and improving quality of life.