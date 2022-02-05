Experts warn of disease attack on wheat crop

MULTAN: Agriculture experts have warned of viral and other diseases attack on wheat crops. South Punjab Agriculture Department issued recommendations to the growers to protect the crop against eth likely attack on the crop.

The wheat crop situation could be dangerous in case growers do not follow the recommendations for the safety of the crop, an official told The News on Friday.

The South Punjab Agriculture Department had recommended growers that the wheat crop should be irrigated 80 to 90 days after sowing at the time of cabbage. If given late, the stalks become smaller and the number of grains in the stalks decreases.

A spokesperson for the South Punjab Agriculture Department said that farmers should keep an eye on the attack of Kingi on the wheat crop. The disease of Kangi was caused due to mildew, he told. The small yellow spots on the leaves are found in the form of powder in parallel rows, he informed.

In the attack of the black rust, elliptical spots appear on the leaves and stems, which were initially brown in color and later turn black and become larger in size, he added. It first appears in the form of fragments in the field and then spreads throughout the field, he told.

The spokesman said that farmers should regularly inspect their crops and as soon as the infestation appears, spray the appropriate fungicides with the advice of the local staff of the Department of Agriculture so that the disease does not spread further. There was a risk of a slow oil attack on wheat crops in this season, he warned. Farmers should inspect their crop regularly for integrated control of Aphid, he suggested.

The South Punjab Agriculture Department official said that low Aphid attack on wheat crop was in the form of fragments, so as soon as its attack is seen, shake the plants in the affected part of the field with a rope and drop the Aphid down. Herbs also help in the growth of Aphid, he suggested.

While recommending the remedies against Aphid attack, the official said that chemical poison Glyphosate can also be used in the recommended amount by the local staff of the Department of Agriculture for disposal. Useful wheat crop insects such as ladybird beetle, crocodile soup, spider, surf fly and parasitic insects are also useful in this regard, he suggested. He said that agricultural pesticides should be used sparingly with the advice of agriculture (extension) staff.