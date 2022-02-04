Two suffer burns in cylinder blasts

Two people suffered burn injuries in separate incidents of cylinder explosion in the city on Thursday. A 25-year-old man, Izhar, was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Rescuers transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the explosion took place due to a leakage in the cylinder.
In another gas cylinder explosion, 30-year-old Gulnaz was injured at her house in Landhi’s Qazzafi Town. Police said the victim was cooking food when the cylinder exploded apparently due to gas leakage.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Sindh Assembly on February 11. The legislature will convene at 3pm on...
The bodies of a couple were found at their house in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on Thursday. According to police, the...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday urged the Sindh chief minister to clarify the formula for...
Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed on Thursday adopted a unique way of protest against the chronic sewerage...
Four people lost their lives and three others were injured in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday. A...
A District East judicial magistrate on Thursday sentenced an Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell inspector to six months’...
