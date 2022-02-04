 
Friday February 04, 2022
Two suffer burns in cylinder blasts

February 04, 2022

Two people suffered burn injuries in separate incidents of cylinder explosion in the city on Thursday. A 25-year-old man, Izhar, was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Rescuers transported the injured to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the explosion took place due to a leakage in the cylinder.

In another gas cylinder explosion, 30-year-old Gulnaz was injured at her house in Landhi’s Qazzafi Town. Police said the victim was cooking food when the cylinder exploded apparently due to gas leakage.

