Markets sealed in District Central over SOP violations

The District Central administration sealed several markets and shops in the district on Monday over violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a statement issued by the district administration, action against SOP violations was taken on the directions of District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem. Gulberg Assistant commissioner Dadan Lashari sealed the Electronics Market in the Ayesha Manzil area in Federal B Area Block 7.

In Federal B Area Block 14, the assistant commissioner sealed an auto parts market over violation of the SOPs. He sealed more than 100 shops and checked the vaccination cards of all the shopkeepers.

He said the Electronic Market was sealed after it was found that the shopkeepers were blatantly violating the Covid-19 SOPs. Regarding the auto parts market, he said that the encroachment outside the market had been affecting the traffic movement in the area. The assistant commissioner said that all the shopkeepers were directed to get themselves vaccinated and produce vaccination cards during inspection.