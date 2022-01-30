KE undertakes routine maintenance of North Karachi Grid today

The K-Electric (KE) will be conducting a routine maintenance activity at the North Karachi Grid on Sunday (today) from 9am to 6pm.

According to a press statement from the power utility, as a result of the maintenance work, areas associated with the North Karachi Grid such as sectors 11-B, 11C-2 and 11C-3, Masjid-e-Muhammadi, 8, 9 and 11-A, 11-I, 11-L, 11-K, Glamour Arcade, 11-D, New Bilal Town Bus Stop, Sector 5-K & 5C-4, 9, 10, 7D/1, 7D/2, Bilal Colony Abbasi Store, North Nazimabad Block-J and Shadman Sector 14A may experience a temporary power shutdown during the aforesaid timeframe.

All the KE operational teams have been aligned to complete the required maintenance work within the stipulated time. Consumers with their mobile numbers registered with the utility have also been notified about the shutdown via the KE's SMS service.

Any inconvenience that maybe caused due to this temporary maintenance shutdown on January 30 is highly regretted. The utility would also like to thank its consumer for their patience and continued support.

The KE as always will remain available 24/7 for any query or support via call centre 118, SMS service 8119, KE Live App, social media platforms, and its WhatsApp self-service portal.

To timely receive power updates by the utility, consumers can subscribe to it by sending a text message at 8119 with REG followed by a space and then 13-digit of their account number which can be found on the top-right hand corner of their monthly bills.