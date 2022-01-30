Two shooters involved in reporter’s murder still at large: CCPO

LAHORE : Four accused involved in the murder of a reporter of a private news channel have been arrested while two shooters are still at large, said the CCPO while speaking at a press conference at District Police Line Qila Gujar Singh here on Saturday.

The CCPO said journalist Hasnain Shah and accused Amir Butt had a monetary dispute. Amir Butt, his brother Shahid Butt and their friend Farhan Shah planned to kill the journalist.

Farhan Shah prepared four people including Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha to murder Hasnain Shah. The plot was hatched by Amir Butt. He gave a car and ammunition to the shooters through Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha. Both the shooters killed the journalist near Shimla Pahari, the CCPO said and added that three different teams were constituted to arrest the accused.

He said police have obtained details of the two shooters and they would be arrested soon.

He said Amir Butt’s brother Shahid Butt would also be arrested soon.

The CCPO claimed that incidents of robbery, looting, illegal seizures, vehicle snatching and theft have come down by 50pc during the last three months. He announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams.