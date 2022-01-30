Air pollution soars in Islamabad

Islamabad : After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded polluted and unhealthy once again amid dry weather onset, reveals the 24 hours ambient air quality report of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA).

According to the report, since October 2021 increased ratio of environmental pollutants causing bad air and degraded atmosphere were leading to smog as the daily air quality data recorded an increased ratio of hazardous environmental pollutants in the atmosphere.

The National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) by EPA set a threshold of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter for particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), 120 microgrammes per cubic meter for sulphur dioxide (SO2), and 80 microgrammes per cubic meter to ensure clean ambiance.

The report highlighted that during the past 24 hours average of PM2.5 was recorded 53.44 microgrammes per cubic meter, which was reported higher than the NEQS levels during 8 hours average at 58.64 microgrammes per cubic meter from 1600 to 2400 hours.

The other parameters of the daily quality report included SO2 and NO2 which are generally released from industrial emissions.

The 24 hours average of SO2 was 18.31 microgrammes per cubic meter and 8.18 microgrammes per cubic meter of NO2 and both effluents were recorded within the permissible limits.

When contacted the EPA official said that the air quality remained hazardous due to increased vehicular emissions and prolonged dry weather that resulted in a huge accumulation of suspended particles of air pollutants in the atmosphere.

The official further said that the air quality was healthy for all age groups whereas during bad air or increased pollution the general public was advised to wear face-covering outdoors and avoid unnecessary travel in the federal capital.

The recent rainfall was overwhelming in magnitude and recurrence that helped in containing the suspended particles and other ambient air pollutants.

To a question, she said that the areas along hilly terrain mostly possessed an increased propensity of generating air pollution due to the natural topography creating a blockade for winds causing air pollution.

She further said that one of the major reasons for the capital’s air pollution was the large number of vehicles entering in the capital on daily basis.

The industrial sector particularly steel manufacturing units spewing dark smoke were the troublemakers and had adopted carbon-absorbing scrubbers that helped control dark carbon release into the atmosphere, she added. During the winter season, many local people in the slum areas and CDA sanitary workers were burning plastic or household water for heating purposes during cold weather which was also increasing air pollution.

The CDA official clearly mentioned that the authority’s staff was strictly warned not to burn waste whereas the public was encouraged to report it to the concerned director for further action if found any staffer burning waste.

