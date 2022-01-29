Couple, son among five killed in road accidents

Five people lost their lives while two others were injured in separate road accidents on Friday. According to police, three members of a family were killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car near Kathore Morr on Superhighway on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Ibrahim, his wife as Aliya, 55, and their son as Nasir, 30. Police said the victims were the residents of Ghotki and the accident took place when they were coming to Karachi from Gothki.

In a separate incident, nine-year-old Waqas, son of Zahoor, was killed when a speeding car hit and killed him in Sohrab Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Moreover, a man was killed after being hit by a train at the Drigh Road Railway Station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as Arif, 27.