Friday January 28, 2022
National

Implementation of SOPs at marriage halls ordered

January 28, 2022

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in marriage halls. Chairing a meeting, the DC directed the ACs to ensure one-dish regulation and fixed time for the wedding functions in their areas. Additional Deputy Commissioners Afzal Hayat, Zaheer Liaqat and AC Faisal Abbas also attended the meeting.

