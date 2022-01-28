Etisalat ranked top telecom brand

KARACHI: Brand valuation authority Brand Finance ranked Etisalat as the world’s strongest telecom brand with a brand value of $12.5 billion, a statement said on Thursday.

It is a first that a brand from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region has achieve this milestone recognition by Brand Finance. The consultancy evaluates over 5,000 brands across all sectors and geographies every year.

With a telecom portfolio of well over $ 12.5 billion, Etisalat not only retained its AAA brand rating but also its position in MEA as the strongest brand across all categories and the most valuable brand portfolio.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Hatem Dowidar, CEO at Etisalat Group, said it was the success of their strategic initiatives to build a robust telecom infrastructure that created added value for their customers and help them to be recognised as the strongest telecom brand. He added that in the digital-first era, their focus was to be agile to meet the evolving requirements of their customers and deliver relevant and flexible services.

Earlier, Brand Finance has also declared PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd), subsidiary of Etisalat, as the fastest growing brand in Pakistan at a special ceremony held in Barcelona during the Mobile World Congress 2018.