IBA, Topline Securities ink MoU

KARACHI: IBA Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) and Topline Securities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote entrepreneurship and empower small businesses in in the country, a statement said on Thursday.
As per the agreement, Topline Securities will support IBA for its entrepreneurship programs and provide mentoring and venture capital services to select startups from IBA and its incubation fellowship program.
“If we really want to develop the country, we need smart and fresh entrepreneurs", said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.
He added that institutes such as IBA had talented students and graduates who could start and grow their own business. He was confident that new stream of entrepreneurs would play an important part in the country's development.
