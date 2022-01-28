Karachi’s politics

Brutal police action on peaceful MQM-P protesters who were demanding the repeal of the new Sindh Local Government Act 2021 which was bulldozed through the Sindh Assembly last month has removed the mask of non-violence from the face of the PPP-led Sindh government. Scenes from the protest site resemble that of occupied regimes where the police use force against protesters. It is time this dangerous impression was negated at the earliest.

Many viral videos suggest that the police’s language was inappropriate. Such actions will create more tensions in the city.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi