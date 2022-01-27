Winter kits and food boxes distributed

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) offers the winter kits and food boxes for the earthquake affected families in Glgit-Baltistan. In a ceremony held here in head office of the organization, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar handed over 500 winter kits and 200 food boxes to Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon for the families in Juglot who suffered as a result of recent earthquake, says a press release.

The winter kits include warm shawls, socks, caps and sweaters; each box covers dry food stuff needs of a family for one month. Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fateh Ullah Khan and CEO help in need organization also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Governor GB, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon acknowledged the PBM’s support expressing it an essential contribution to ease the earthquake victims amid extreme cold weather conditions.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas expressed his determination for carrying out the relief activities for poor and distressed persons throughout the country. Emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts to support the vulnerable community, the Managing Director expressed his gratitude to both the welfare organizations Muslim Aid and Help in need for their joint social services with PBM.