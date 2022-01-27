Collective approach stressed to strengthen rule of law

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative conference here on Wednesday called for a collective approach to strengthen the rule of law by involving mechanisms at all levels to ensure an equal and fair justice system for all. The conference was organized by Oxfam in Pakistan in collaboration with LASOONA - Society for Human and Natural Resource Development on improving the rule of law in KP.

It was convened for the members of the provincial assembly, policy-makers, legislators, academia, justice providers, and media to collectively review the challenges women, minorities, and marginalized communities face in accessing justice in the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasized on the significance of access to justice for marginalized groups especially women & minorities.

He appreciated the contribution of civil society to the promotion of the rule of law at the community level and assured government support in improving citizens access to the formal justice system.

The special assistant said civil society should play a key role in the provincial government’s contribution to improving the rule of law. He added that the supremacy of the constitution and maintaining law in the country was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at every cost.

The other participants spoke on the occasion and highlighted the need for and importance of the supremacy of law in Pakistan. They included Rukhshanda Naz (Ombudsperson KP for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace), Dr Riffat Sardar (Chairperson, KP Commission on the Status of Women), Prof Dr Inayatullah Khan (Principal, Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar), Feroz Khan (Deputy Inspector General of Police, KP), Amjad Ali Marwat, (President, Peshawar Bar Association) and Wilson Wazir, KP Assembly Minority Member)

Oxfam in Pakistan is implementing its project, “Improved Access to Fair, Legitimate and Effective Justice in Pakistan’’, with LASOONA in Charsadda and Nowshera districts. The project focuses on citizens’ legal empowerment and strengthens confidence-building measures between citizens and formal justice institutions.

Citizens from these two districts were also part of the conference and shared their experiences with the justice sector. They presented recommendations on improvements that can be made to ensure better access to the justice system.

Azam Khan, Executive Director LASOONA in his address appreciated the significant contribution of justice providers who interact with citizens at the union council level and the role of citizen Ba Ikhtiar groups under the ARC Project to improve citizens access to justice mechanisms. During the conference, a session was arranged in which citizen group members under the ARC Project shared their experiences and inspirational stories of working with LASOONA and Oxfam in Pakistan. Two-panel discussions were held where the participants expressed views and opinions on what actions can be taken on strengthening the rule of law in the province.

Head of Governance and Economic Justice Pillar, Oxfam in Pakistan, Asma Kiran, in her closing remarks shared the importance of creating spaces like Ba-Ikhtiar groups, for citizens to fully understand how they can exercise their legal rights.