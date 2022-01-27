Female students clinch top positions in BA exams

Karachi University on Tuesday announced the results of the BA Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020, with female candidates clinching all three top positions.

According to KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, 6,708 candidates registered and 3, 388 students appeared in the exams, adding that 997 candidates cleared the papers in the first division, 1,866 students in the second division and three candidates managed to clear the exams in the third division. The overall pass percentage remained 44.87.

Noor Ul Huda, a student of the DHA Degree College for Women, secured 828 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position, Hiba Abuzer of the PECHS Government College for Women bagged the second position with 769 marks, while Javariah Mehboob of the PECHS Government College for Women bagged 779 marks for the third position.