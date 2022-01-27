Two anti-encroachment officials injured in Lighthouse area

Two employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were injured during a clash with locals during an anti-encroachment operation in District South on Wednesday afternoon.

The KMC carried out anti-encroachment operations in three districts of the city, during which two employees of the municipal body were injured due to a clash.

KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said his team was attacked with sticks and stones when they reached the Lighthouse area to remove encroachments. He said the encroachers hurled stones at the vehicles carrying the team, adding that the injured were immediately taken to the hospital. Siddiqui said the operation was carried out in District South’s Saddar, Bohri Bazaar and Mochi Gali. Several sunshades, illegal stairs protruding out on the roads, galleries and walls were removed for encroaching upon roads or footpaths.

A heavy police contingent reached the site to handled the law and order situation. Due to the unrest, the roads leading to the Lighthouse area were also choked off.

Moreover, in District East’s Gulshan neighbourhood on University Road, several encroachments were removed. Cabins, stalls, tables and chairs of various hotels, as well as stoves and gas cylinders placed on the roads were removed during the operation. Similarly, in District Central’s Liaquatabad neighbourhood, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the surroundings of Masjid Quba and several structures constructed on roads and footpaths were demolished.