‘No threat to govt from opposition’

BUREWALA: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that there is no threat to government from opposition.

He was talking to journalists during his short visit to Vehari to express condolence with PTI MNA Tahir Iqbal Ch over the demise of his mother at his residence here on Tuesday. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government was in a strong position.

Commenting on the Presidential System, he said that there were speculations as the system needs legislation in eth Parliament which requires a two-third majority. He claimed that the government was working hard to overcome the fertilizer crisis. He said that the country was going through difficult times but this time would end soon.

He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and our government was taking steps to improve the cotton crop as it could improve the economy of the country.