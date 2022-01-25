Teachers’ delegation meets HEC chairman

LAHORE:A delegation of Federation of all Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab, PUASA and GCU-ASA called on Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri here Monday.

The delegation comprising Dr Ahtisham Ali, Dr Amjad Magsi, Dr Muhammad Islam and Dr Hafiz M Tahir had a discussion with the chairman on need to take steps to improve quality of higher education and bring uniformity of standards for faculty promotions across the country. The delegation stressed on redressing service/promotion and remuneration related issues of faculty members in both BPS and TTS streams. They argued that job satisfaction among faculty members can lead to the growth of HEIs and improve teaching and research outputs. They presented a draft of recommendations/amendments about the proposed Promotion Policy for BPS faculty members. The start of TTS appointment from the date of DTRC was discussed and the chairman ensured to play his role in bringing clarity to TTS statutes.