Communist Party expels three senior Chinese officials

BEIJING: Three senior Chinese officials -- including a former top banking regulator -- have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for alleged corruption and placed under criminal investigation, the country’s graft watchdog said on Monday.
The expulsions come days after Chinese authorities vowed "no mercy" in their ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has brought down high-flying politicians and influential tycoons, ahead of a key political meeting that could secure President Xi Jinping a third term.
