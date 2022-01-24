Families of Murree victims given cheques

LAHORE: Minister for Disaster Management Khalid Mahmood Saturday met families of victims of Murree tragedy including ASI Naveed Iqbal in Dodial village of Talagang Tehsil in Chakwal. After expressing condolences and prayers with the affected families, the minister presented relief cheques to them on behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The minister said the accident was undoubtedly a question-mark on the performance of the government and its agencies but all efforts fail when citizens do not cooperate with the administrative agencies.
The minister said a comprehensive planning is being evolved to control losses in natural calamities in future. He appealed to people through the affected families to keep in view forecasts of meteorological department for protection against natural disasters. Minister for Minerals Hafiz Yasir Ammar was present. The ministers distributed cheques worth Rs64 lakh to ASI Naveed and two other families.
