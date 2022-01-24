Shogran road cleared for traffic amid snowfall

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) cleared the Shogran road for traffic as the upper parts of Hazara received snowfall and rain on the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The snowfall, which had started in Kaghan, Konsh, Siran, Spat and Kandia, Shogran tourist resort and other such high altitude parts in the division on Saturday, continued interdentally the entire day.

The continuous snowfall and rains plunged the mercury further down adversely, affecting the routine life in most parts of the division.

Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan also received the rain continuously on the second day. “We have been clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad-Shogran road to provide a safe passage to tourists visiting the Shogran scenic resort amid the snowfall,” Moazam Khan, the KDA inspector, told reporters.

He said that though MNJ road was blocked beyond Kaghan because of the heavy snowfall and landslides but lower part of the valley was cleared of the snow.

Moazam Khan said that the tourists would be allowed ahead from Kawai to Shogran only if they travel through the locally rented jeeps as private vehicles were completely banned from moving ahead. “The safety of tourists coming here is the top priority as the rescue staff, heavy machinery and ambulances are standby at Kawai to deal with any emergency if triggered by the snowfall and rough weather,” he added.