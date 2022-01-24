Lab monkeys escape after US road crash

Washington: The crash in Pennsylvania of a truck transporting 100 monkeys to a laboratory allowed four of them to escape, triggering a search by police who warned the public not to approach the animals.

The vehicle collided with a dump truck near Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, en route to a laboratory in Florida. Police said on Twitter that four monkeys had "fled the crash scene into the surrounding area." Three were later captured, but one was still on the loose on Saturday morning.