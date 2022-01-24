Lab monkeys escape after US road crash

Washington: The crash in Pennsylvania of a truck transporting 100 monkeys to a laboratory allowed four of them to escape, triggering a search by police who warned the public not to approach the animals.
The vehicle collided with a dump truck near Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, en route to a laboratory in Florida. Police said on Twitter that four monkeys had "fled the crash scene into the surrounding area." Three were later captured, but one was still on the loose on Saturday morning.
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
