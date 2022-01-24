Fatima named ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s cricket team pacer Fatima Sana was named the International Cricket Council’s Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.

Fatima became the first Pakistani woman cricketer to win an ICC award.

The 20-year-old fast bowler had an exceptional year with the national cricket team.

She collected 24 wickets during the year at an average of 23.95 and 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches.

She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I sides owing to her wicket-taking ability, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time, said the ICC.

Sana’s most memorable performance was witnessed in the Caribbean in July when she claimed her maiden five-for in ODIs and also played an attacking knock of 28* to power Pakistan to a 22-run win (D/L Method).