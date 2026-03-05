Pacers vs Clippers: Kawhi Leonard powers Clippers past Pacers for third straight win

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three games with a 130-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points as Los Angles controlled the game from the opening quarter.

Bennedict Mathurin added 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Brook Lopez finished with 17 points.

Darius Garland also contributed 12 points in his first home game since being acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

The Clippers took control early, leading 42-25 after the first quarter and 63-51 at halftime.

Pascal Siakam scored 29 points for Indiana in his return after missing three games due to a left wrist sprain.

Despite his effort, the Pacers lost their seventh consecutive game and dropped to 15-47 on the season.

Jay Huff added 18 points for Indiana and made four three-pointers, while Jarace Walker finished with 17 points.

The Clippers shot 55.1 percent from the field compared with 42.9 percent for Indiana.

Norchad Omier also made history during the game, becoming the first Nicaraguan player to score in the NBA according to the Clippers.