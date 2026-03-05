Jonathan Castagna included in Flames’ massive trade that sends MacKenzie Weegar to Utah

Jonathan Castagna is heading to the Calgary Flames as part of a major trade that sends veteran defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth.

The deal brings defenceman Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three 2026 second round picks to Calgary.

The draft picks belong to Utah, Ottawa and the New York Rangers.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy confirmed the trade shortly after it was completed.

"The way I feel about MacKenzie, he's a great person, I'm going to miss him just like Rasmus Andersson," Conroy said in an interview on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

"You're always with these guys, and they are just good people and you want the best for them. Obviously we want to be in a position where we're in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and not doing this, but here we are."

Conroy said the Flames are excited about the addition of Maatta: "He's a competitive guy, he wants to win."

"You know I see him as a solid, good puck mover, PK guy. I don't see him on the power play, but I do see him playing good minutes for us, and then all of a sudden he's going to be able to help these younger guys along."

Castagna, 20, is currently playing in the NCAA with Cornell and has recorded 32 points in 29 games this season.