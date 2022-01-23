Man kills former wife in Baldia Town

A man killed his former wife in Baldia Town on Saturday.

Police said the murder took place at a house located in the Baldia Town area within the jurisdiction of the Saeedabad police station.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Anila. She was stabbed to death by her former husband Khanzada.

The suspect entered the victim’s house and stabbed her to death, police said, adding that they reached the property and arrested the suspect who in his initial statement confessed to the crime.

The suspect alleged that he tied the knot with the deceased about 15 years ago and had three children, but she had illicit relations.

He added that he asked her a number of times from ending such relations she did not listen. The man also claimed that he bought a house worth Rs5.2 million and handed it over to her but she continued to maintain an illicit relation with another man, upon which, he finally divorced her some eight months ago.

According to the suspect, the woman started to threaten him after the divorce that she would kill him with the help of her paramour, and such threats prompted him to kill her.

Police said the victim was living at her parents’ house where the incident took place. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.