PN ship sets up free medical camp in Kenya

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR visited Mombasa, Kenya, as part of the overseas deployment in Africa, a Pakistan Navy spokesman said Friday.

PNS ALAMGIR was received by the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and Kenyan Navy senior officials. As a goodwill gesture and to extend humanitarian assistance, a free medical camp was set up by Pakistan Navy at Mombasa to provide medical facilities and medicines to over 5400 Kenyan patients. COVID-19 SOPs was ensured during the medical camp.

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR also called on Cabinet Secretary of Defence and Deputy Commander of Kenyan Navy and discussed matters of mutual interests. Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Kenya.

During PNS ALAMGIR deployment to the African continent since November 2021, over 15000 patients have been provided treatment and medicines in five countries. It is the manifestation of Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ policy to explore new avenues of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and developing interoperability with African countries.