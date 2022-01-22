Testy tourism

Murree is one of Pakistan’s most famous tourist spots. Unfortunately, the government and local authorities have failed to manage the hill station properly. People face numerous problems when they visit Murree. These include a lack of streetlights on roads, no petrol stations or on the highway and a lack of traffic management.

The government should make a proper team to monitor Murree’s weather and situation. In rough weather and heavy traffic, people should be stopped from travelling to the hill station. It should also ensure proper access to petrol and that streetlights are working so that people can travel easily.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi