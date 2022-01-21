Industrialists take up issues with govt officials

PESHAWAR: An interactive session for Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Risalpur industrialists with government officials from

State Bank of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority Pakistan, Customs, Anti-narcotics, EPZA and KPBOIT was held at EPZ Risalpur.

The event was chaired by Vice-Chairman KPBOIT and organized by the IFC team KPEZDMC, said a press release. Positive discussions were held related to issues faced by EPZ industrialists.

The main issues discussed were the ban on the zero-rating facility on exports to Afghanistan and CARs via land route, imposing the sales tax of import for EPZ in finance bill recently passed by the federal government, availability of off-shore account facility in close vicinity, availability of ANF inspection team within the zone premises, etc.