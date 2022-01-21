Industrialists take up issues with govt officials

PESHAWAR: An interactive session for Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Risalpur industrialists with government officials from
State Bank of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority Pakistan, Customs, Anti-narcotics, EPZA and KPBOIT was held at EPZ Risalpur.
The event was chaired by Vice-Chairman KPBOIT and organized by the IFC team KPEZDMC, said a press release. Positive discussions were held related to issues faced by EPZ industrialists.
The main issues discussed were the ban on the zero-rating facility on exports to Afghanistan and CARs via land route, imposing the sales tax of import for EPZ in finance bill recently passed by the federal government, availability of off-shore account facility in close vicinity, availability of ANF inspection team within the zone premises, etc.
LAHORE: Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on four female artistes - Saima Chaudhry, Ghazal Raja, Sonia...
PESHAWAR: A seminar on “Plant Protection Measures in the Climate Change Process” was held at Abdul Wali Khan...
MARDAN: Police have recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and several cars and also arrested as many wanted men in search and...
HARIPUR: The faculty members of University of Haripur observed a strike in support of their demands for the second...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday all the issues related to the New Balakot City Project would be...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the lawyers had been playing...
Comments