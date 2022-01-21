Arrest of religious scholar’s killers demanded

PESHAWAR: Leaders of different religious and political parties on Thursday expressed serious concern over the killing of Jamiat Ahle Hadees leader Maulana Abdul Hameed Rahmati and urged the government to identify and arrest the killers of the religious scholars.

Leaders of different political parties, including general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, provincial president of Jamaat-i-Islami Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Abul Kareem, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan

Shah Owais Noorani and others visited the residence of the slain religious scholars and offered fateha for the departed soul.

They also held a joint press conference and asked the rulers to take early steps to stop the serial killing of religious scholars. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the religious leaders were targeted under a planned agenda.

He said that the incompetent rulers have badly failed to provide protection to the people especially the religious leaders. He blasted the Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad for what he termed his failure to keep the situation under control.

He said that the interior minister was doing nothing but making claims and explanations in television talk shows.

He added that the people could bear price-hikes and joblessness but they would not afford the serial killing of the religious scholars.