PPP terms presidential system talk ‘ruse’ to hide govt’s failure

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party, while terming the ongoing discussion of presidential system a “ridiculous idea and a drama to hide the government’s failure,” said there is no room for the presidential system in the Constitution and such an experiment cannot be allowed.

Addressing a press conference here at the Sindh House on Wednesday, Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri said Pakistan has suffered immensely due to the four 'presidents in uniform' and particularly due to the policies of dictator Ziaul Haq.

“If Imran Khan has failed, then the system has also gone wrong,” she said and added such dramas of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would not bail it out. She said those interested in the presidential system must bring the issue under discussion in the parliament. “The Constitution of Pakistan does not allow presidential system,” she said.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Lahore, Shazia Marri demanded from the government to take stern actions against those responsible. "The PPP faced terrorist attacks and was seriously affected by it but we stood firm against terrorism." The Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants terrorism and extremism to be eliminated from the country. She said that PTI government must take stern action against terrorism and extremism and this issue should be raised in the parliament. On the Murree incident, the PPP leader said they had rejected the government’s report and demanded a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident.

To a question about the PPP’s viewpoint on the National Security Policy, Shazia Marri said that it could not be supported or opposed until it is presented in the National Assembly. Such policies can’t be made in a closed rooms and the government must take all stakeholders into confidence over the issue. Terming the manner in which the NA proceedings are conducted as highly regrettable, she said the PTI’s government is not letting the opposition raise issues being faced by the people in the Parliament.

The PPP will hold a long march across the country against the incompetent government of Imran Khan and his economic and anti-people policies on February 27, which will shake the foundations of the government, she said. “Time has come to remove the PTI’s government.” The PPP information secretary said they will hold a farmers rally in Sahiwal district tomorrow to agitate against the government’s anti-farmer policies.