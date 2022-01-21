Five people killed, two injured in road accidents

Five people lost their lives while two others were injured in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on Thursday, according to police sources. Twenty-one-year-old Abdul Wasay, son of Amir, died in a road traffic accident that took place near Five Star Chowrangi in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Police said the victim was a resident of North Nazimabad who studied at a private university. They said that an unidentified vehicle had hit and killed him, adding that they have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A man was killed and another was injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorbike on the National Highway within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Akmal Hassan, son of Zain Hassan, while the injured as 18-year-old Hassan. Police said the deceased was a factory worker. They have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Similarly, another motorcyclist was killed and his companion was injured in a road traffic accident near Al-Asif Square in the Sohrab Goth area. They were taken to ASH. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Abdullah, son of Fareed, while the injured as 18-year-old Asim. Police said the deceased was visiting a friend when the accident took place. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In Baldia Town, a young man who is yet to be identified was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him in the Saeedabad police station’s jurisdiction. The victim was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Separately, 31-year-old Ashfaq lost his life in a road traffic accident that took place in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station. His body was taken to ASH. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.