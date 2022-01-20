 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Peshawar

Distinction in O-level exam

By Bureau report
January 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: Huzaifa Zia has got A stars in all subjects of the Cambridge Assessment O-level examination.

He is the son of Dr Zia Ul Haq, Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Public Health, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, and belongs to the Syed family of Upper Dir district.

