Cement dealer robbed of Rs3.4m

MARDAN: Two armed motorcyclists robbed a cement and iron dealer of Rs3.4 million near Par Hoti Police Station on Wednesday, sources said.
Sources added that armed robbers intercepted one Mohammad Irfan, son of Afsar Khan and snatched Rs3.4 million from him.
The robbers escaped in the broad daylight from the crowded area. The police registered a case and started investigations.
