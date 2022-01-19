MoU signed to promote academic links

ABBOTTABAD: The COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) Peshawar to promote academic links.
The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus.
Prof Imtiaz Ali Khan, Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus and Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Joint Director, Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar signed the MoU.
The MoU highlighted the efforts of both institutions to generate opportunities for participation in collaborative research and student exchange programmes.
The heads of departments including Muhammad Idris Khan (Senior Manager Administration), Dr Saghir Ahmed (Incharge HR), Dr Asim Afridi (Incharge Accounts), Sajid Naeem (Deputy Registrar (ILO), Zainab Irshad (Deputy Registrar (Coordination) and Naseer Ahmad (Media Coordinator) were also present.
