Pak students get Cambridge O Level results for Oct-Nov 2021

LAHORE: Thousands of students in Pakistan received Cambridge O Level, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge ICE results Monday for the October-November 2021 exam series.

Over 89,000 Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE subject entries were made by schools for the exam series. Exams were conducted under strict Covid-19 SOPs to keep them safe, enabling them to continue their next educational steps.

In total, more than 155,000 entries were made by Pakistan schools for Cambridge International AS & A Level as well as Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE. Students who took exams in October-November 2021 received their results last week.

Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Second Language Urdu were the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects in the exam series among Pakistani students. Christine Özden, Chief Executive, Cambridge International said: “It has been another exceptional year for our community of schools in Pakistan.

I would like to congratulate the thousands of Cambridge International students in Pakistan on receiving their results. In this exam series, we have issued over 879,000 grades to more than 300,000 students at 4,300 schools in 134 countries. Many congratulations to everyone on their achievements.”

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge International said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students in Pakistan on their Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE results.