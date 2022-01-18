 
Tuesday January 18, 2022
Hong Kong student jailed

By AFP
January 18, 2022
Hong Kong: A Hong Kong judge sentenced a secondary school student on Monday to nearly eight years in prison for stabbing a police officer in the neck during the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Hui Tim-lik, then 19, jabbed a boxcutter into the neck of a police officer during a protest in October 2019 -- at the peak of a pro-democracy movement rallying against China’s authoritarian hold on the territory.

