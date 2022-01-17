Dispute claims three lives in Bara

BARA: Three persons were killed over a domestic dispute in Akakhel area here on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said one Ismail Khan and his grandson Zakir Khan exchanged hot words about a domestic issue when they opened fire on each other in the Mirikhel area in Akhakhel.
As a result, Ismail Khan, his granddaughter and a passer-by Said Rahim were killed on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.
WELLINGTON: A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant...
LANDIKOTAL: A welfare organization here on Sunday arranged a walk and jirga to raise awareness among the people about...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the government for...
TAKHT BHAI: The growers here on Saturday staged a protest against the rising prices of agriculture related products,...
CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party leaders here on Sunday came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers,...
PESHAWAR: Apart from an unprecedented increase in the use and recovery of ice , the capital city has witnessed a surge...
Comments